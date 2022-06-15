Apple's Studio Display is still facing massive shortages and shipping lead times of up to 10 weeks according to a new report.

The base model + tilt-adjustable stand is currently shipping between August 1 and August 12, meanwhile every other model you can buy has an estimated lead time of between eight and ten weeks, taking you to the last week in August.

As first noted by 9to5Mac, Apple's new Studio Display is almost nowhere to be found on either the Apple website, in retail stores in the U.S., or ar third-party suppliers like Best Buy and B&H photo.

The report notes that the Display is not in stock for collection or purchase at retail stores across the U.S., in particular, the base model is very difficult to get hold of. Meanwhile, Best Buy and B&H Photo are reportedly not accepting orders at all.

As such, many have turned to aftermarket channels like eBay, with some brand new models selling for an eye-watering $3,000. One model that was left open to bidding sold at the end of May for $3,600.

A quick glance at UK supply suggests slightly improved (but still-lengthy) wait times, with the end of July the earliest date cited for delivery.

Display Revolution

Apple's new Studio Display was announced alongside the Mac Studio at Apple's March event earlier this year.

The display has been met with mixed reviews. It boasts a fantastic 5K resolution and 60Hz refresh rate, which is extremely important in letting Mac users display macOS at the correct resolution and aspect ratio, a long-time request of pro and creative users of Apple's best MacBooks and desktop Macs.

However, the display itself has been almost universally panned because of its webcam, with Apple promising to bring improvements in software updates, a possibility thanks to the display's A13 Bionic chip, which brings access to Center Stage, Siri, and Spatial Audio. Clearly, there is a strong market of buyers looking to get their hands on one, as evidenced by these reported shortages and the exorbitant price users are willing to pay to get their hands on one.