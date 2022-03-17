What you need to know
- Apple is being sued for allegedly failing to stop sexual harassment during the production of its Apple TV+ movie Emancipation starring Will Smith.
- Alicia Kelly claims that while working on 'Emancipation she was sexually assaulted by her boss in a hotel.
- The supervisor had allegedly harassed her on a previous project with Lionsgate and continued to do so during Emancipation.
A woman who worked on the Apple TV+ movie 'Emancipation in a COVID support role has sued Apple over claims that the company failed to protect her from sexual harassment.
From Bloomberg:
Apple Inc. was sued by a woman who claims the company failed to protect her from sexual harassment while she was employed in a Covid support role on the set of the Will Smith thriller "Emancipation."
The suit, filed March 16 by Alicia Kelly, first claims that while working on the production of 'Hightown' with Lionsgate entertainment, she was harassed by not one but two of her bosses while working as a COVID testing coordinator:
Kelly said in the lawsuit that she was hired in October 2020 as a testing coordinator on the production of the "Hightown" television series in North Carolina. She claims she was harassed by her boss on the set, and when he was transferred his successor also harassed her, including by touching her breasts and buttocks.
The suit goes on to say that Kelly went on to work on Emancipation, a new Apple TV+ movie starring Will Smith, in New Orleans, where the harassment from the same boss continued continued:
After production wrapped on "Hightown" in March 2021, Kelly said she went to work in New Orleans, where "Emancipation" was going into production, after Apple moved the project from Georgia. Prior to the move, her boss sexually assaulted her in a hotel, Kelly claimed.
Her supervisor from "Hightown" retained his job on "Emancipation" and continued to sexually harass her, according to the complaint.
The suit states that Apple, as well as Lionsgate, "had a duty to exercise reasonable care in the supervision of its subsidiaries, contractors, sub-contractors, and their employees" that both failed to carry out.
Kelly is also suing Montrose Environmental Group Inc. for gender discrimination and the Center for Toxicology & Environmental Health for wrongful dismissal.
Apple landed Emancipation back in July 2020. The movie is based on the story of a slave who evades capture in Louisiana and joins the Union Army during the American Civil War.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Laptop-like windowing could be coming to iPadOS, and I'm all for it
This rumored update to iPadOS could unlock the power of the iPad and allow it to become a true laptop replacement for many.
Apple unveils first look at TV+ drama 'The Essex Serpent', debuts May 13
Apple has just unveiled its first look at 'The Essex Serpent', coming to Apple TV+ on May 13. It stars Claire Danes and Tom Hiddleston.
Strava re-enables Apple Health syncing after switching it off unexpectedly
Strava appears to have re-enabled syncing with the Apple Health app after unexpectedly turning it off earlier this week.
These accessories will go great with your Apple AirTags
Apple's AirTag doesn't have any hooks or adhesive for attaching to your precious items. Luckily there are plenty of accessories for that purpose, both from Apple and third parties.