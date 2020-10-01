What you need to know
- Apple is reportedly suing GEEP Canada.
- The firm was hired to help recycle iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches.
- But Apple claims the company sold them on instead.
Apple makes a huge deal about its environmental efforts and recycling a load of iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches is part of that. It uses outside companies to help out, with one of those being GEEP Canada – a company it is now suing.
According to a report by The Logic and AppleInsider, the company stole 100,000 devices and then sold them on instead of recycling them.
Amazingly, GEEP Canada doesn't say that the thefts didn't happen. Instead, in a countersuit, the company claims that three employees went rogue and carried out the scam without the company's bosses knowing. However, Apple says those three employees were actually senior managers themselves. There were around 100,000 iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches involved and it seems unlikely three workers would have been able to pull this off if they weren't well connected.
Apple's suit states that the company shipped 531,966 iPhones to Geep Canada for recycling between January 2015 and December 2017, along with 25,673 iPads, and 19,277 Apple Watches. Apple then audited Geep's warehouse and, according to The Logic, learned that some of its devices were being stored away from those of other firms.
The original suit was first filed in January 2020 although it has only just been reported on. GEEP Canada, for its part, says that it wants the three employees in question to pay it damages because of the loss of the Apple contract.
The foldable iPhone just got closer thanks to a self-healing screen patent
We've wanted a foldable iPhone since before the likes of Samsung started doing it. A new Apple patent might mean that's closer to reality than ever.
SignEasy's big iOS 14 update includes Scribble support, widgets, App Clips
Signing things is nobody's idea of fun, but the SignEasy iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 update might actually be getting close to making it more enjoyable than you'd think.
Apple adds iPod shuffle (4th gen) and iPod nano (7th gen) to vintage list
Apple has added a couple of iPods to the vintage list and one to the obsolete list.
These USB-C hard drives for Mac can back up or beef up your storage
Here are our favorite USB-C hard drives for your Mac, because USB-C is the future. Grabbing an external hard drive is a great way to store backups, music, movies, files, and more!