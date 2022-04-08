What you need to know
- One Apple supplier is making a big OLED investment.
- BOE in China is going to expand OLED production by 70% this year to keep up with demand.
- Apple uses OLED technology in its iPhones but may expand it to iPad and MacBooks in the future.
A new report says Apple supplier BOE is boosting OLED production by 70% this year to keep up with demand.
As reported by Nikkei Asia:
China's leading display maker, BOE Technology Group, will expand production of OLED panels to meet the demand of Apple and other international clients as it seeks to close the gap with South Korean rivals.
BOE told investors on Wednesday it plans to boost deliveries of OLED planes by nearly 70% this year. Two production lines in Chengdu and Mianyang, in Sichuan Province, are expected to operate at full capacity by the end of the current fiscal year.
BOE plans to do this through a third line in Chongqing that will increase its OLED output in 2022 to 100 million units, up from 60 million units last year. The report confirms that BOE hopes to have its Chongqing plant deliver panels to Apple. Another OLED facility is also reportedly being considered for Chengdu that would come online by the end of 2024.
Apple used OLED displays in its best iPhones, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12, and there are now reports that Apple may expand the technology to larger devices including the iPad and the MacBook.
A recent report this week reiterated that Apple is planning to introduce OLED displays to its iPad lineup by 2024, with possible future plans to do this on MacBook as well.
Apple currently uses a mini-LED display in its M1 iPad Pro (2021), but OLED would be a further significant upgrade on the tech.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple TV+ debuts a new trailer for four sports docuseries
Apple TV+ has today shared a new trailer that gives us all a new look at four sports docuseries covering basketball, surfing, and more.
Apple should consider expanding wearable tech and make a smart ring
Apple clearly dominates the wearable industry with the Apple Watch. But what about the smart ring market?
Game Boy games are still alive and thriving. Here's why
After over 30 years, developers are still building and producing Game Boy games. What drives developers to continue making games for retro consoles?
These accessories will go great with your Apple AirTags
Apple's AirTag doesn't have any hooks or adhesive for attaching to your precious items. Luckily there are plenty of accessories for that purpose, both from Apple and third parties.