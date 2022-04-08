A new report says Apple supplier BOE is boosting OLED production by 70% this year to keep up with demand.

As reported by Nikkei Asia:

China's leading display maker, BOE Technology Group, will expand production of OLED panels to meet the demand of Apple and other international clients as it seeks to close the gap with South Korean rivals. BOE told investors on Wednesday it plans to boost deliveries of OLED planes by nearly 70% this year. Two production lines in Chengdu and Mianyang, in Sichuan Province, are expected to operate at full capacity by the end of the current fiscal year.

BOE plans to do this through a third line in Chongqing that will increase its OLED output in 2022 to 100 million units, up from 60 million units last year. The report confirms that BOE hopes to have its Chongqing plant deliver panels to Apple. Another OLED facility is also reportedly being considered for Chengdu that would come online by the end of 2024.

Apple used OLED displays in its best iPhones, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12, and there are now reports that Apple may expand the technology to larger devices including the iPad and the MacBook.

A recent report this week reiterated that Apple is planning to introduce OLED displays to its iPad lineup by 2024, with possible future plans to do this on MacBook as well.

Apple currently uses a mini-LED display in its M1 iPad Pro (2021), but OLED would be a further significant upgrade on the tech.