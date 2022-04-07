IPad Air 5 Picture-In-PictureSource: Luke Filipowicz / iMore

What you need to know

  • Apple is again reportedly working on an OLED iPad.
  • A new report reiterates it is coming in 2024.
  • The report says suppliers are in preparation for other OLED iPads and MacBooks.

A new report again reiterates that Apple is planning an OLED iPad for 2024.

According to The Elec, supplier BOE is investing in its OLED panel production line in Chengdu, China, with the aim of producing 15,000 substrates, with production beginning near the end of 2024:

Like its South Korean rivals Samsung Display and LG Display, BOE is planning to build the line in preparation to supply OLED panels to Apple for applications in IT products such as iPad tablets and MacBook notebooks.

The report says that Samsung and LG display also plan to use their production lines to create OLED iPads, which The Elec says is expected in 2024. Those suppliers will then pivot to creating OLED panels for other products including iPads and MacBooks.

The report echoes a similar report from March, stating that LG was developing OLED panels for a new iPad Pro that Apple would release in 2024. That report claimed Apple would release an OLED version of both the 12.9-inch and the 11-inch iPad.

Apple's current best iPad Pro features a mini-LED display on its larger model. Multiple reports now indicate that OLED will be the next major display upgrade for the iPad in a couple of years' time.

