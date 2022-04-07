What you need to know
- Apple is again reportedly working on an OLED iPad.
- A new report reiterates it is coming in 2024.
- The report says suppliers are in preparation for other OLED iPads and MacBooks.
A new report again reiterates that Apple is planning an OLED iPad for 2024.
According to The Elec, supplier BOE is investing in its OLED panel production line in Chengdu, China, with the aim of producing 15,000 substrates, with production beginning near the end of 2024:
Like its South Korean rivals Samsung Display and LG Display, BOE is planning to build the line in preparation to supply OLED panels to Apple for applications in IT products such as iPad tablets and MacBook notebooks.
The report says that Samsung and LG display also plan to use their production lines to create OLED iPads, which The Elec says is expected in 2024. Those suppliers will then pivot to creating OLED panels for other products including iPads and MacBooks.
The report echoes a similar report from March, stating that LG was developing OLED panels for a new iPad Pro that Apple would release in 2024. That report claimed Apple would release an OLED version of both the 12.9-inch and the 11-inch iPad.
Apple's current best iPad Pro features a mini-LED display on its larger model. Multiple reports now indicate that OLED will be the next major display upgrade for the iPad in a couple of years' time.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple TV+ baseball content goes live ahead of inaugural weekend
A swathe of Apple TV+ Baseball content has gone live on the platform ahead of its opening weekend, which will see two live games streamed each Friday.
Apple has released the first public beta of macOS Monterey 12.4
Are you ready to take the next version of macOS out for a spin? Here's how to install the public beta of macOS Monterey on your computer.
Review: Listen to audio and game all day long with the HyperX Cloud II
If you are looking for a comfortable pair of headphones to wear at a computer all day for work or gaming, then HyperX Cloud II doesn't disappoint.
Protect your new iPad with these great cases
Keep your new 10.2-inch iPad in mint condition with these fantastic cases! From keyboards to protection, there are so many options.