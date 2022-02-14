Apple has updated its Apple Support app to include pricing for some repairs in a number of locations around the world.

The move means that people can now get a feel for how much a device repair will cost ahead of time with some of the most common repairs now offering price tags. As an example, a repair for a broken back panel on an iPhone 13 Pro Max is listed as costing an estimated $329. Other repairs that now include pricing are broken screens and battery replacements.

While the Apple Support app previously displayed pricing further down the repair workflow, it's now being shown right out the gate. This isn't the only improvement in this release of the app, either.

Tell us what's happening in your own words to get relevant support options

See price estimates for common repair topics in select locations

App now available and translated for users in Ukraine

Performance enhancements and bug fixes

The Apple Support app is the best iPhone solution for those seeking help whether it's for a broken device or a feature they can't get to work. It's well worth downloading and can help with all manner of issues both hardware and software.

Those who already have the Apple Support app installed will be able to get the update via the App Store now. Everyone else can download the app afresh, too.