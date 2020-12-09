What you need to know
- Apple has sent iPhone 12 customers a new survey.
- The survey asks if clients enjoy Face ID and if they use the USB cable in the box of the iPhone.
Reported by 9to5Mac, Apple is surveying iPhone owners about their satisfaction with Face ID and if they use the USB cable that comes in the box with their phone. The survey, which seems to be targeted at customers who purchased one of the new iPhone 12 models, asks if uses are happy with Face ID. If they say no, they are asking clarifying questions like:
- Security or privacy concerns
- I don't like having to pick up my phone to use Face ID
- Slow performance
- It does not detect my face in all situations (such as low light, different angles, lying down, wearing sunglasses)
- I prefer Touch ID
- Not reliable; does not always unlock the iPhone
- Other
- Not sure
The survey goes on to also ask what items customers use in the box of the iPhone 12, including the USB cable, the SIM ejection tool, and the Apple sticker.
Apple released a similar survey earlier this year asking customers if they use the power adapter that comes in the box with the iPhone. This fall, Apple removed the wall charger and earphones from the box.
While it is impossible to say what is coming next, Apple is surely considering removing even more from the box of the iPhone. This survey also points to the idea that the next iPhone could feature both Face ID and Touch ID, a much-requested feature for life during and post-pandemic.
