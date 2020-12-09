Reported by 9to5Mac, Apple is surveying iPhone owners about their satisfaction with Face ID and if they use the USB cable that comes in the box with their phone. The survey, which seems to be targeted at customers who purchased one of the new iPhone 12 models, asks if uses are happy with Face ID. If they say no, they are asking clarifying questions like:

Security or privacy concerns

I don't like having to pick up my phone to use Face ID

Slow performance

It does not detect my face in all situations (such as low light, different angles, lying down, wearing sunglasses)

I prefer Touch ID

Not reliable; does not always unlock the iPhone

Other

Not sure

The survey goes on to also ask what items customers use in the box of the iPhone 12, including the USB cable, the SIM ejection tool, and the Apple sticker.