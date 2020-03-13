Apple has suspended filming of all of its projects from outside studios according to a report from the Hollywood Reporter via MacRumors. Suspension of additional Apple TV+ projects comes just hours after a temporary pause was announced for "Foundation" which was filming in Ireland.

The Hollywood Reporter:

"Apple, meanwhile, has suspended all active filming on projects from outside studios. That includes previously announced The Morning Show and Foundation, as well as See, Lisey's Story, Servant and For All Mankind."

The suspension will affect production of "See", "Lisey's Story", "Servant", and "For All Mankind", and no timeline has been given for how long the shut down will last. In the case of "Foundation" the decision was made after the Prime Minister of Ireland instituted measures that limit 100 people in an indoor setting, and 500 outdoors in the same location.

Earlier this week, another Apple TV+ show, "The Morning Show" announced that filming would be placed on hold for two weeks due to the outbreak.