New research claims Apple took one-third of the smartwatch market in Q1 2021 thanks to the Apple Watch SE and the Apple Watch Series 6.

From Counterpoint:

Global smartwatch shipments in Q1 2021 grew 35% YoY, according to Counterpoint Research's recently published Global Smartwatch Model Tracker. Apple maintained its leadership position, catalyzing the overall market growth by recording a 50% YoY increase in the demand for the new Series 6 models. As a result, Apple saw its market share climb by 3% points. Samsung's shipments also rose 27% YoY, with the popularity of the Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Watch Active series. But the South Korean vendor's growth was below the market average and it saw a small dip in its market share. Huawei continued to lose share compared to a strong quarter a year ago.

According to the figures, Apple took a 33.5% share of Q1, up from 30.3% on the same quarter last year. Its closest competitor was Huawei, which saw its share fall to just 8.4%, and Samsung which had a share of 8.0%.

Senior Analyst Sujeong Lim said, "Apple was able to further solidify its leadership position in the market by widening the portfolio from Watch SE to Series 6 at the right time. This may drive Samsung to launch a mid-price-tier model to boost growth."

Recent leaks from Jon Prosser indicate the next Apple Watch might feature flat-edges thanks to a brand new redesign. Right now however the best Apple Watch remains the Series 6 and Apple Watch SE, and you can find the best Apple Watch deals for both products in our roundup.