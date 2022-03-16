What you need to know
- Apple is teasing its new store coming soon to Myeong-dong.
- The store will be located in the heart of Seoul, South Korea.
- The company has been hiring for the new store for at least a month.
It looks like Apple's latest retail location in South Korea is opening soon.
In an update to the store's website (translated via Google Translate and spotted by Michael Steeber, which will be called Apple Apple Myeongdong, the company now says that the store will "see you soon." The store page also includes a lot of awesome art that appears to hint at what customers can expect in the store, including the company's famous video wall for Today at Apple sessions.
Apple Myeongdong
See you soon.
The largest Apple Store in Korea is coming soon to the heart of Myeong-dong, where people from all over the world continue to visit, in the heart of splendid Seoul. Through this store, we aim to provide a source of inspiration that is open to all, where imagination and creativity are constantly springing up. Apple Myeong-dong, a place where you and us can communicate and inspire each other. With everyone's sparkling ideas, a brightly shining place awaits you.
Center Point Myeong-dong, 9-1 Namdaemun-ro 2-ga, Jung-gu, Seoul
While the exact opening date for the store is still unknown, Apple has been actively hiring for the location for at least a month now. The company has also been recruiting for its other stores in the area.
Once opened, Apple Myeong-dong will be the third Apple Store in South Korea, and all of them are located in and around Seoul. The company already has two other locations in the country: Apple Yeouido and Apple Garosugil.
