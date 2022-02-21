What you need to know
- Apple is recruiting for a new Apple Store in eastern Seoul, South Korea.
- Apple is already hiring for another store that's set to open in the same city.
- There are currently two Apple Stores open in South Korea.
Apple is getting ready to open another new Apple Store, this time in eastern Seoul, South Korea.
The new Apple Store is set to open in the east of the city, according to a new round of job openings spotted by Michael Steeber in his Tabletops newsletter.
What's more, this is actually the second new Apple Store to begin recruiting in the city.
Apple has begun hiring for a new store in eastern Seoul, South Korea. For those not keeping track at home, that makes two brand new stores coming to Seoul in the near future. Positions for a different store near the city center opened last July.
Apple recently began looking for team members ahead of a new London Apple Store opening and it seems likely that yet more roles will crop up at similarly unannounced Apple Stores around the world, too.
There are currently two Apple Stores in South Korea — the latest of which opened just a year ago in the form of Apple Yeouido.
