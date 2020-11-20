Barack Obama The Oprah ConversationSource: Apple

  • There's a new teaser for The Oprah Conversation with Barack Obama.
  • You can watch the full episode on Apple TV+ now.
  • It'll be free to all through December 1.

Apple TV+ show The Oprah Conversation has a new episode out with the host interviewing the 44th president of the United States, Barack Obama. There's a new trailer out for the episode and it's available to watch via YouTube now.

The interview discusses Obama's A Promised Land book which is available via Apple Books right now.

"This book was worth the wait," said Oprah Winfrey. "Everybody who reads it is going to be on this journey from the grueling and monotonous grind of the campaign, to taking us inside the Oval Office and the Cabinet Room and the Situation Room and sometimes, even the bedroom. This book has both the intimacy and the grandeur coming through in this memoir, and I have so been looking forward to speaking with him about all of it."

In their candid conversation, Oprah and President Obama explore the transformative years leading up to his historic presidency, and reflect on the aspirations, perseverance and accomplishments that brought him to the White House, and the monumental expectations placed upon him during his pivotal time in office.

Interestingly, Apple TV+ is making the new episode available as a freebie to everyone through December 1, meaning you won't need to be a subscriber to take the interview in.

