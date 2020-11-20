What you need to know
- There's a new teaser for The Oprah Conversation with Barack Obama.
- You can watch the full episode on Apple TV+ now.
- It'll be free to all through December 1.
Apple TV+ show The Oprah Conversation has a new episode out with the host interviewing the 44th president of the United States, Barack Obama. There's a new trailer out for the episode and it's available to watch via YouTube now.
The interview discusses Obama's A Promised Land book which is available via Apple Books right now.
"This book was worth the wait," said Oprah Winfrey. "Everybody who reads it is going to be on this journey from the grueling and monotonous grind of the campaign, to taking us inside the Oval Office and the Cabinet Room and the Situation Room and sometimes, even the bedroom. This book has both the intimacy and the grandeur coming through in this memoir, and I have so been looking forward to speaking with him about all of it."
In their candid conversation, Oprah and President Obama explore the transformative years leading up to his historic presidency, and reflect on the aspirations, perseverance and accomplishments that brought him to the White House, and the monumental expectations placed upon him during his pivotal time in office.
Interestingly, Apple TV+ is making the new episode available as a freebie to everyone through December 1, meaning you won't need to be a subscriber to take the interview in.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple execs say AR has 'enormous potential' for devices today and tomorrow
In a new interview, Apple's AR execs have said that the technology has 'enormous' potential to help folks in their lives right now and in devices of the future.
Apple TV+ reportedly picks up a Tetris movie starring Taron Egerton
Everyone loves Tetris but do you know the backstory to the game? This Apple TV+ movie is going to fix that.
Fortnite is coming back to iPhone and iPad thanks to NVIDIA
Fortnite will be coming back to the iPhone and iPad soon enough thanks to a partnership between NVIDIA and Epic Games. Fortnite will be accessible through the web browser via GeForce Now, and the two are currently working on a touch control system to make iOS gamers extra happy.
Don't worry about dropping your MacBook Pro with these cases
Buying an Apple laptop is a big investment. When you've paid out for a MacBook, you may as well splash out a little more for some decent protection. If you're worried about dings, dents, and cracks in your MacBook Pro, check out the best rugged cases.