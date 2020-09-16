What you need to know
- Apple will release iOS 14, iPadOS 14, and watchOS 7 to the public today.
- It's told developers that they can submit their new apps and updates to the App Store.
- The company didn't give developers much notice, though.
Apple announced yesterday that it would be making iOS 14, iPadOS 14, and watchOS 7 available to the public today, giving developers almost no time to get ready. Apple has now told those same developers that they can submit their new and updated apps to the App Store for the first time.
Apps that target iOS 14, iPadOS 14, and watchOS 7 can't be submitted for App Store review until Apple says so, and that happened yesterday. As a result, developers have been given less than a day to make sure their apps are submitted and approved. Something that isn't always guaranteed to happen thanks to Apple's opaque review process.
Make sure your apps are ready when iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 become available to customers worldwide. Give users a quick way to engage with a part of your app at the right moment with App Clips. Let users experience your app right on their iPhone home screen with new widgets. Bring your ideas to life with new features and more realistic augmented reality experiences using ARKit and RealityKit. And much more.
Apple has also opened the App Store up for tvOS 14 app submissions as well, although that's unlikely to cause quite the same scramble.
Apple announced the new update release window during its September "Time Flies" event yesterday. we also saw the arrival of Apple Watch Series 6 and more, too.
Nintendo Direct Mini for third-parties coming September 17, 7 am PT
Ready for the next big announcement from Nintendo? Here's what you need to know!
Apple: Epic Games' strategy is to bully other platforms for its own gain
Apple has told a court that Epic Games has a strategy of bullying other platforms for its own gain under the guise of being 'pro-gamer'.
Fight Crab review: A hilarious idea bogged down by bad controls
Fight Crab is an underwater fighting game where crustaceans wield knives, guns, and other weapons. It's a big hit on PC, but is the Nintendo Switch port any good? Find out in our review.
Keep your iPod touch 7 safe and convenient with these top workout armbands
An iPod touch is a great device for playing your favorite tunes or podcast while you work out. But holding it in your hand is no fun; check out these fabulous armbands to keep your iPod touch close at hand.