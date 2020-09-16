Apple announced yesterday that it would be making iOS 14, iPadOS 14, and watchOS 7 available to the public today, giving developers almost no time to get ready. Apple has now told those same developers that they can submit their new and updated apps to the App Store for the first time.

Apps that target iOS 14, iPadOS 14, and watchOS 7 can't be submitted for App Store review until Apple says so, and that happened yesterday. As a result, developers have been given less than a day to make sure their apps are submitted and approved. Something that isn't always guaranteed to happen thanks to Apple's opaque review process.

Make sure your apps are ready when iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 become available to customers worldwide. Give users a quick way to engage with a part of your app at the right moment with App Clips. Let users experience your app right on their iPhone home screen with new widgets. Bring your ideas to life with new features and more realistic augmented reality experiences using ARKit and RealityKit. And much more.

Apple has also opened the App Store up for tvOS 14 app submissions as well, although that's unlikely to cause quite the same scramble.

Apple announced the new update release window during its September "Time Flies" event yesterday. we also saw the arrival of Apple Watch Series 6 and more, too.