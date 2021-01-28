In a news release on the Apple Developer website, Apple has announced that developers need to update their app's implementation of AppTrackingTransparency "as soon as possible."

Late last year, to give you additional time to prepare, we had temporarily deferred the requirement to use AppTrackingTransparency when requesting permission to track users and access device advertising identifiers. This requirement now goes into effect starting with the upcoming beta update, and will roll out to everyone in early spring with an upcoming release of iOS 14, iPadOS 14, and tvOS 14. We encourage you to verify your app's implementation of AppTrackingTransparency as soon as possible. Without the user's permission, you will not be allowed to track them and the device's advertising identifier value will be all zeros.

Apple also said that additional details are coming soon for Private Click Measurement, which "enables the measurement of ad campaigns that direct users to websites while preserving user privacy."

In an upcoming release of iOS and iPadOS, we will enhance SKAdNetwork and add Private Click Measurement support for apps, allowing advertising networks to better attribute advertisements that display within apps on these platforms. Private Click Measurement enables the measurement of ad campaigns that direct users to websites while preserving user privacy. Additional details are coming soon.

Earlier today, Apple announced that App Tracking Transparency will be a requirement in the next beta release of iOS 14 as part of a press release celebrating Data Privacy Day. In the press release, Apple's senior vice president of Software Engineering Craig Federighi said that "Privacy means peace of mind," and that Apple's goal was to "create technology that keeps people's information safe and protected."