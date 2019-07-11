Apple temporarily turns off Walkie Talkie to fix eavesdropping bug

Apple has turned off Walkie Talkie, a watchOS 5 feature that allowed two users to push-to-talk to each other using the FaceTime Audio protocol in a walkie-talkie-style fashion.

The action is temporary and was taken to allow Apple time to fix a security vulnerability that could have let an attacker eavesdrop on the iPhone paired to the Apple Watch, though there's been no evidence to suggest the exploit had yet been used in the wild.

Apple provided the following statement to Matthew Panzarino of TechCrunch: