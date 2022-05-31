Apple is testing its major Maps overhaul in three new locations, Monaco, France, and New Zealand, according to a report this week.

From Justin O'Beirne:

On May 29, 2022, Apple began publicly testing its next expansion: France, Monaco, and New Zealand. This will be Apple's fifteenth expansion of its new map data... ...and France, Monaco, and New Zealand will be the fourteenth, fifteenth, and sixteenth countries to receive it. Covering 73 million people, this will also be Apple's third largest expansion to date, in terms of population covered:

Screenshots show that Apple is testing more detailed maps, as well as improved 3D looks at major landmarks including the Eiffel Tower and Notre-Dame Cathedral. Apple announced its major Apple Maps overhaul in September of last year for iOS 15. from Apple:

With the release of iOS 15, Apple Maps gets its biggest update ever with a city experience that offers rich details, driving routes with better navigation, immersive walking directions shown in augmented reality, and much more. The update, which expands on the new map that Apple spent years building from the ground up, is now available in London, Los Angeles, New York City, and the San Francisco Bay Area, with more cities to come.

O'Beirne says Apple's previous rollout schedule for mapping updates means that these expansions are likely to go fully live sometime in mid-July. With WWDC 2022 just a few days away, it's very likely that Apple might unveil even more Apple Maps improvements, with continued investments making the service one of the best iPhone apps for navigation and exploration.