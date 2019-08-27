Over the past few years, Siri hasn't exactly been known for delivering the best answers to questions. It normally just sends you to web results with the dreaded "here's what I found" notice and calls it a day. Apple is working on changing this.

First spotted on Reddit (via 9to5Mac), Apple is testing better Siri responses by delivering new web answers. Instead of being passed off to web results, Siri will now take relevant information from sites like Wikipedia and deliver the proper answer to you.

We tested this out by asking Siri how long it takes for a check to clear, and Siri delivered: "Checks typically take two to three business days to clear."