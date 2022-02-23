Apple has thanked local police after they brought to an end a multi-hour standoff after a man took a hostage following a botched robbery at an Apple Store.

The situation unfolded at a Dutch flagship Apple Store yesterday after a man reportedly attempted to rob the place before taking someone hostage. In a statement given to TechCrunch, Apple thanked the Amsterdam police for their work while noting the "swift action" taken by staff members and customers.

"We want to thank local law enforcement for their exceptional work and ongoing investigation," the statement, provided by an Apple spokesperson, continues. "Our teams and customers took swift action and showed incredible strength and resolve today, and we are so thankful for the support and care they've shown each other under such challenging circumstances."

An AP report notes that the hostage taker was apprehended after they attempted to flee before police drove a car into them. The hostage was released safely.

"We can confirm that the hostage taker is out of the Apple Store," police said in a tweet. "He is lying on the street and a robot is checking him for explosives. Armed police officers have him under control from a distance. The hostage is safe."

This isn't the first time there has been drama and police action at an Apple Store. Just months ago a security guard working at a New York Apple Store was stabbed after telling a customer they needed to wear a face mask to enter.