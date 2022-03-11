Ahead of plans to bring its corporate employees to the office from April 11, Apple has released a new video touting all the benefits of working from home and how its products can help workers "find a way, in the office or not."

The 9-minute YouTube film is titled 'Escape from the Office', and features Apple's famous 'Underdogs' team from its famous July 2020 work-from-home video, except now The Underdogs have been forced back to the office, much to their chagrin.

From the video's description:

The Underdogs are back in business — as in, small business. Escaping from their evil boss's clutches, the team finds out how to spin an idea into a product, and a product into a company. It's a journey fraught with email and conference calls and birthday cakes and ballet recitals. Hires from halfway around the world, and a 14-year-old that just might take over the world. And a garage with an odor that — well, you get the picture.

The video goes on to show The Underdogs quit their jobs, setting out on their new lone business adventure powered by all of Apple's best products and its business services. The video description continues: