What you need to know
- Apple employees are returning to its corporate offices from April 11.
- The company has released a short film titled 'Escape from the Office'.
- It's a 9-minute saga about a team of employees who escape the clutches of their "evil" boss who won't let them work from home, and quit their jobs to build a successful remote business using Apple products.
Ahead of plans to bring its corporate employees to the office from April 11, Apple has released a new video touting all the benefits of working from home and how its products can help workers "find a way, in the office or not."
The 9-minute YouTube film is titled 'Escape from the Office', and features Apple's famous 'Underdogs' team from its famous July 2020 work-from-home video, except now The Underdogs have been forced back to the office, much to their chagrin.
From the video's description:
The Underdogs are back in business — as in, small business. Escaping from their evil boss's clutches, the team finds out how to spin an idea into a product, and a product into a company.
It's a journey fraught with email and conference calls and birthday cakes and ballet recitals. Hires from halfway around the world, and a 14-year-old that just might take over the world. And a garage with an odor that — well, you get the picture.
The video goes on to show The Underdogs quit their jobs, setting out on their new lone business adventure powered by all of Apple's best products and its business services. The video description continues:
Thanks to Mac, iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple Business Essentials, and a suite of business apps, the team manages to find its footing. Because when you stick together — and your devices work together — you'll always find a way, in the office or not.
Earlier in March, it was reported that Apple plans to had set a deadline of April 11 for the return of its corporate employees to the office.
An email sent by CEO Tim Cook reported by The Verge reportedly stated:
"For many of you, I know that returning to the office represents a long-awaited milestone and a positive sign that we can engage more fully with the colleagues who play such an important role in our lives. For others, it may also be an unsettling change. I want you to know that we are deeply committed to giving you the support and flexibility that you need in this next phase."
That report confirmed the April 11 return date, which marks the beginning of a hybrid pilot inside Apple, where teams will return to the office one day a week, then two days a week before transitioning to a hybrid pilot on May 23. Employees will come to the office Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday, working flexibly (from home) on Wednesday and Friday if they wish. Cook said the move was a chance to combine the best of what Apple had learned about working remotely "with the irreplaceable benefits of in-person collaboration."
The credits of the film features nods to all of Apple's best products, such as the iPhone 13 ("the simplest way to get the team together"), the iPad (for signing contracts and sketching out business plans), and the Mac.
These are the top 10 Mario games ranked
Mario has been in over 250 games in the past 35 years. We took on the difficult task of determining which ones are the very best of the best.
In celebration of Mario Day, brush up on these 10 obscure Mario facts
Learn more about Mario during MAR10 Day. This guy has been around for awhile and has some interesting stories tied to him.
Rumor: Apple still has a Studio Display PRO coming in June
Just days after Apple announced a new Studio Display at its March 8 'Peek Performance' event, a rumor claims Apple has another display in the works with mini-LED.
Automate your home with the best HomeKit smart plugs out there
If you're new to home automation, a smart plug is a great first step in building out your connected home. You can simply plug it in and go. Here's our guide to the best smart plugs for HomeKit.