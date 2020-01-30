Apple TV+ is reportedly nearing a deal to air 1980s "dramedy" Physical.

According to Deadline:

Apple is nearing a series order for Physical, a dramedy headlined by Rose Byrne in her first regular role on an ongoing series since her breakout starring turn on FX's Damages. The project hails from Almost Family creator Annie Weisman, Dirty John showrunner Alexandra Cunningham and Tomorrow Studios. Written by Weisman, who also will serve as showrunner, Physical is set in a 1980s Southern California beach community. It follows a woman (Byrne) struggling in her life as a quietly tortured housewife who finds an unconventional path to power through an unlikely source: the world of aerobics.

As Deadline reports, Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements will also produce on the show. The project is reportedly the child of an exclusive development deal between Tomorrow Studios and Fabrication.

After a few weeks of lull, Physical is the latest title seemingly tipped for the Apple TV+ library. Recently, Apple aired its highly-acclaimed series Little America on the service, an eight-part series documenting the lives of immigrants in America.

After much controversy, The Banker, starring Samuel L. Jackson has also finally got a release date. It's coming to theaters on March 6, 2020, and will roll out to stream on March 20.

Apple is also reminding users that many customers who bought Apple devices between September 10 and November 1 only have until January 31 to redeem their year's free subscription of Apple TV+.