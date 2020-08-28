What you need to know
- New Apple TV+ show "On the Rocks" will premiere at the New York Film Festival.
- It'll be part of the festival's new spotlight section.
- The festival runs from September 17 through October 11.
New Apple TV+ show, Sofia Coppola's 'On the Rocks,' will premiere at New York Film Festival according to Variety.
The festival will run from September 17 through October 11 with the new show set to be part of the spotlight lineup that offers sneak previews and screenings.
A young New York mother faced with sudden doubts about her marriage teams up with her larger-than-life playboy father to tail her husband. What follows is a sparkling comic adventure across the city – drawing father and daughter closer together despite one detour after another. Acclaimed filmmaker Sofia Coppola brings a light touch to this blend of an exuberant love letter to New York, a generation-clash comedy about how we see relationships differently from our parents, and a funny celebration of the complications that bind modern families even as they tie us in crazy knots.
The show will reach Apple TV+ in October and features a great cast including Rashida Jones and Bill Murray. Being written by Sofia Coppola is just the icing on the cake. The last time Murray and Copolla worked together was back in 2003 with the popular "Lost in Translation". We're in for a treat if this show turns out anywhere near as well as the movie.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple blocks Facebook message mentioning 30% App Store fee
Apple has block Facebook from including a message in its App that told users Apple takes a 30% commission on sales of online events.
Epic emails Fortnite players to remind them Apple is being a big meanie
Epic has already told everyone that Fortnite Season 2 – Chapter 4 isn't coming to Apple platforms. But it's emailed them, just to make sure they know Apple is the bad guy.
Heartfelt adventure game 'The Last Campfire' lands on Apple Arcade
The game, which hails from the studio behind No Man's Sky, pits players as an ember searching for meaning in a storybook world.
These instant cameras will bring back that nostalgic photo print feeling
Instant cameras are a fun way to create and keep memories. You shoot, print, and capture images in literally seconds. Not all cameras are keepers. If you're looking to shoot and print like a pro, take a look at the best instant cameras on the market.