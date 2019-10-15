Roku has announced that users can use the Apple TV app starting today, and that Apple TV+ will be available on Roku from Launch on November 1.

For the first time ever, Roku users can add the Apple TV app via the Roku Channel Store to discover and watch movies, TV shows and more, including accessing their iTunes video library and subscribing to Apple TV channels directly on Roku devices. Starting November 1, Apple TV+, Apple's home for all-original shows and movies from the world's greatest storytellers, will be available on the Apple TV app on the Roku platform.

"With the Apple TV app coming to Roku, our customers will enjoy an even broader range of exciting entertainment, including the highly anticipated Apple TV+ service... Roku is a valuable partner for content providers looking to reach a large and engaged audience, and we're looking forward to bringing this new option to Roku users."

As of right now Roku users will be able to access the Apple TV app on their devices to gain access to personalized recommendations of shows and movies, direct subscription to Apple TV channels. They'll also be able to buy or rent more than 100,000 movies and tv shows, and watch all previous iTunes purchases using Apple ID.

From November 1, Apple TV+ will be available to watch via the Apple TV app. As we already knew, the service will cost $4.99 a month, and Roku users will be eligibly for a free seven day trial. You can also use your subscription on any compatible Apple device, and the web.

In terms of compatibility, the following devices will support Apple TV: