The Apple TV app for LG smart TVs has today been updated to include support for Dolby Atmos.

As reported by Dutch outlet Homecinemamagazine:

An update for the Apple TV application on LG TVs is now available that adds support for Dolby Atmos. In addition, Atmos is now also supported when you play content via Apple AirPlay 2, so when you stream from another device in your local network.

LG released the Apple TV app for its smart TVs in February, however, Dolby Atmos was a notable omission from the original launch. Now it seems that has been rectified in the most recent update to the app. Users who download version 1.0.22 of the Apple TV app on support LG TVs through webOS can now view their content with accompanying Dolby Atmos sound.

Users will need to have a Dolby Atmos-enabled soundbar in order to enjoy the feature. The support extends not only to content played from within the Apple TV app but also to content streamed from another Apple device via AirPlay 2. Now, any enabled movie played from a device such as an iPhone or iPad will play in both Atmos and 4K Dolby Vision.