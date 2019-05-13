Samsung Electronics has just announced that all of their 2019 Samsung Smart TVs, as well as select 2018 TV models, are getting a firmware update that will bring the all-new Apple TV app to over 100 countries. AirPlay 2 support is also included in this firmware update, making it available in 176 countries. With this software update, Samsung customers can now enjoy all of their Apple TV channels, as well as iTunes movies and television shows, right on their Samsung TV.

"For the last decade, Samsung has been at the forefront of offering the broadest selection of content available to consumers on our Smart TV platform." said Won-Jin Lee, Executive Vice President, Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. "As the first TV manufacturer to integrate the Apple TV app on a Smart TV platform, Samsung continues to offer our customers incredible value and access to the Apple TV app experience on the largest screens available today."

Since the Apple TV app is completely integrated into the Samsung Smart TV platform, customers can just select the Apple TV icon to gain access to their entire collection of iTunes movies and television shows. The app also lets you freely browse the iTunes Store with over 100,000 titles of films and series to buy or rent, including 4K HDR quality.

And with Apple TV Channels, customers are able to pick and choose the channels that they want to subscribe to, and watch content on-demand directly in the Apple TV app on their Samsung Smart TV.

Apple is also launching Apple TV+ later in the year, which will also be accessible from the Apple TV app on Samsung Smart TVs. Apple TV+ is Apple's own video subscription service, with completely original content that won't be accessible anywhere else.

AirPlay 2 support in Samsung Smart TVs allows customers to effortlessly play videos and other content on their iPhone, iPad, or Mac directly onto the Samsung Smart TV.

In order to create a consistent experience, the Apple TV app on Samsung Smart TVs will work seamlessly alongside Samsung's Smart TV Services, which include Universal Guide, Bixby and Search, and more.

The firmware update that brings the Apple TV app and AirPlay 2 support will be available on all 2019 Samsung Smart TVs, as well as a few select 2018 models. You can visit Samsung's website for more information on their Smart TVs.

