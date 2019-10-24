The Apple TV app is now available on Amazon's Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick 4K, giving users access to all of Apple's movies and TV shows as well as their purchased libraries.

As announced in Fire TV's blog, the news means that users of both devices can now download and use the all-new Apple TV app. It will allow them to access their previously purchased movies and TV shows, simply by signing in with their Apple ID. Users can also buy or rent from the iTunes library just like they would on an Apple device.

Even more exciting, the Apple TV app will also support Apple TV+ when it launches next Friday, November 1. Shows include 'The Morning Show' with Jennifer Aniston, thriller 'See' starring Jason Momoa, 'Dickinson' and 'For All Mankind', a space drama set in an alternative history where the Soviets won the space race.

To download the app, just search for "Apple TV", or ask Alexa to find the Apple TV app.

Currently, the Apple TV app is available on Fire TV Stick (2nd gen) and Fire TV Stick 4K in the US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and India. Fire TV Basic Edition customers in over 50 countries can also download the app from the Amazon App Store. The release also states that the app is coming soon to Fire TV Cube (1st and 2nd gen), Fire TV (3rd gen pendant design), Toshiba and Insignia Fire TV Edition smart TVs, and Nebula sound bar. It is not compatible with the 1st or 2nd Gen Fire TV, or the 1st Gen Fire TV Stick.