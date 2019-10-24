What you need to know
- The Apple TV app is now available on Amazon's Fire TV Stick (2nd gen), and Fire TV Stick 4K.
- Users can access their entire iTunes library, and buy and rent movies from the app.
- The app will also allow Fire TV Stick users to watch Apple TV+, when it is released on November 1.
The Apple TV app is now available on Amazon's Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick 4K, giving users access to all of Apple's movies and TV shows as well as their purchased libraries.
As announced in Fire TV's blog, the news means that users of both devices can now download and use the all-new Apple TV app. It will allow them to access their previously purchased movies and TV shows, simply by signing in with their Apple ID. Users can also buy or rent from the iTunes library just like they would on an Apple device.
Even more exciting, the Apple TV app will also support Apple TV+ when it launches next Friday, November 1. Shows include 'The Morning Show' with Jennifer Aniston, thriller 'See' starring Jason Momoa, 'Dickinson' and 'For All Mankind', a space drama set in an alternative history where the Soviets won the space race.
To download the app, just search for "Apple TV", or ask Alexa to find the Apple TV app.
Currently, the Apple TV app is available on Fire TV Stick (2nd gen) and Fire TV Stick 4K in the US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and India. Fire TV Basic Edition customers in over 50 countries can also download the app from the Amazon App Store. The release also states that the app is coming soon to Fire TV Cube (1st and 2nd gen), Fire TV (3rd gen pendant design), Toshiba and Insignia Fire TV Edition smart TVs, and Nebula sound bar. It is not compatible with the 1st or 2nd Gen Fire TV, or the 1st Gen Fire TV Stick.
Apple TV app available now!
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K
Get ready for Apple TV+!
The Fire TV Stick 4K is optimized for 4K Ultra HD streaming, supporting Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10+. Apple TV+ never looked so good.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
BenQ's DesignVue 4K Display is perfect for visual artists
Buying a monitor is like buying a new coat — everyone's needs are different and no single one should try to meet them all.
Justice Department bolsters team investigating tech giants
The Justice Department is investigating whether tech giants have a case to answer over antitrust concerns and now it's made a big new hire for its team.
EFI firmware issue may be causing bricking when upgrading to Catalina
A report via 9to5Mac suggests that a very small number of Mac users may be experiencing bricking when updating to macOS Catalina.
Need a soundbar that supports Dolby Atmos? We've got the best options
Audiophile? Love being fully immersed in your movies? Then you need a soundbar with Dolby Atmos support. These are the best you can buy.