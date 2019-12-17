The Apple TV app is now available to Fire TV Edition Smart TV customers in the U.S., after quietly rolling out to users on December 16.

As reported by The Streamable, the app rolled out yesterday, December 16.

The Apple TV app was initially made available on Amazon's Fire TV Stick, and the Fire TV Stick 4K to coincide with the launch of Apple TV+ on November 1. Now, the app is also available on Fire TV Edition Smart TVs. To find the app, you can simply ask Alexa to search for the Apple TV app. Once installed, you can also ask Alexa to play shows directly using the show's title. Or if you're in the hunt for something new, you can always search by category.

The news means you will also be able to access your entire Apple iTunes library, including all of your purchased movies and TV shows from your Fire Edition Smart TV. Furthermore, you'll also be able to access streaming services such as HBO, Showtime, Starz, CBS All Access and Britbox via the Apple TV app. Amazon is reportedly bringing support for Apple TV's app to the Nebula sound bar soon.

