There was once a time where the idea of Apple putting its content, apps, and services on other platforms would never cross anyone's mind. Today, Apple TV is everywhere.

Apple TV is on the Apple TV box, of course. That's where it's always been. And iPhones and Macs and iPads and the web and one day, probably, on an Apple Watch. And it's on TVs. And Amazon streaming sticks. And game consoles. And on anything Apple can get someone to install it on.

And it's all just so ... alien. At least to those of us old enough to remember when Apple used its services to make sure people never left its walled garden.

Now, sure. Apple still has iMessage that does a pretty good job of making sure people stay with iPhones. But things started to change when Apple Music made its debut on Android's Google Play Store. It still seems weird, but it happened. And the floodgates opened.