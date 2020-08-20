If you own an LG TV from 2018 and have wished it had the Apple TV app, you are now in luck.

Reported by MacRumors, LG has rolled out an update for some of its televisions from 2018 that has added the Apple TV app. According to the report, several LG TV owners reported on Twitter that they now have the app as an option after installing the update. It appears that the update has gone live in a number of countries, but it is not clear how many will or have received the update.

The move follows LG's commitment to bringing the Apple TV app to its televisions. The company had previously rolled out support on 2019 LG Smart TVs earlier this year, so the next logical step was to bring it to what 2018 models it could.

Earlier this year, LG brought the Apple TV app to select 2019 LG TVs in the United States and more than 80 other countries, and at the time, LG said that 2018 TVs would also get the TV app through a firmware update.

LG owners who have received the update can now use the Apple TV app to watch Apple TV+, subscribe to streaming services that are part of Apple TV Channels, as well as rent or purchase movies and TV shows through iTunes.

The addition of the Apple TV app is just the first step in LG's plans with Apple on its TVs. As noted by the report, the company also plans to add support for AirPlay and HomeKit to its 2018 models as well.

LG has also promised to bring AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support to 2018 smart TVs by October 2020, and the TVs that will get support include "SK" and "UK" LED models and "B8" through "Z8" OLED models. AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support doesn't appear to have rolled out at this time.

If you have received the update, you can find the Apple TV app under the LG Home app Launcher.