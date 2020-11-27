What you need to know
- The Apple TV app is now rolling out to more Sony TVs.
- TVs from 2018 onwards are receiving the software update.
- It'll allow users to watch iTunes content as well as Apple TV+.
Sony has begun rolling out a new software update that adds the Apple TV app to a large number of its TVs, including some from 2018.
According to a FlatPanelsHD report, the updated firmware is rolling out across Europe right now with North America not too far behind.
Well, here it is. Firmware v6.4960, which is rolling out now in Europe and coming soon to North America, introduces the Apple TV app widely across Sony's TVs from the last few years. As far as we can tell, this includes all 2020 Android TVs models, most 2019 models (but not AG8, XG83, XG81 and XG80 at this time), and two high-end 2018 Android TVs (AF9/A9F and ZF9/Z9F).
By adding the Apple TV app Sony is making it easier for users to watch content bought and rented via the iTunes store. Subscribers to Apple TV+ will also now be able to watch their stories without having to use a separate box as well.
The full list of TVs getting the new firmware update is below. Fingers crossed that your TV is in here somewhere!
2018 Sony TVs:
- KD-65AF9
- KD-55AF9
- KD-75ZF9
- KD-65ZF9
2019 Sony TVs:
- KD-75XG9505
- KD-65XG9505
- KD-55XG9505
- KD-75XG8505
- KD-65XG8505
- KD-65XG8577
- KD-55XG8577
- KD-55XG8505
- KD-98ZG9
- KD-85XG9505
- KD-85ZG9
- KD-55AG9
- KD-65AG9
- KD-77AG9
- KD-85XG8596
- KD-55XG8588
- KD-55XG8599
- KD-55XG8596
- KD-65XG8588
- KD-65XG8599
- KD-65XG8596
- KD-75XG8588
- KD-75XG8599
- KD-75XG8596
- KD-75XG8796
- KD-65XG8796
- KD-55XG8796
AG8, XG83, XG81 and XG80 not included yet.
2020 Sony TVs:
- KD-85XH9505
- KD-49XH9505
- KD-49XH8505
- KD-49XH8588
- KD-49XH8599
- KD-49XH8596
- KD-49XH8577
- KD-43XH8505
- KD-43XH8588
- KD-43XH8599
- KD-43XH8596
- KD-49XH9196
- KD-43XH9196
- KD-85XH8096
- KD-75XH8096
- KD-65XH8096
- KD-55XH8096
- KD-49XH8096
- KD-43XH8096
- KD-65XH8077
- KD-55XH8077
- KD-49XH8077
- KD-43XH8077
- KD-65XH8196
- KD-55XH8196
- KD-49XH8196
- KD-43XH8196
- KD-65A8
- KD-65A87
- KD-55A8
- KD-55A87
- KD-65A89
- KD-55A89
- KD-65A85
- KD-55A85
- KD-48A9
- KD-75XH9505
- KD-65XH9505
- KD-55XH9505
- KD-55XH8005
- KD-49XH8005
- KD-43XH8005
- KD-85ZH8
- KD-75ZH8
