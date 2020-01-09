What you need to know
- The Apple TV app is coming to Sony and VIZIO smart TVs.
- According to Apple it will be available later this year.
- This comes in the wake of news that the app is also headed to LG smart TVs this year.
The Apple TV app will make its way to Sony and VIZIO smart TVs later this year.
Yesterday, January 8, Apple published a press release in which is hailed a "landmark year" for services. Amongst the news was a snippet on the Apple TV app which read:
The Apple TV app brings together the different ways to discover and watch shows, movies and more in one app, and is available on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, iPod touch, select Samsung smart TVs, and Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices, and will be available on LG, Sony and VIZIO smart TVs later this year. The Apple TV app now offers over 30 Apple TV channels — direct subscriptions to premium video services so customers can watch both online and offline, ad-free and on demand, all in one app.
Just a couple of days ago, LG announced in one of its own press release, that the Apple TV app would be made available on its smart TVs later this year, now it seems that Sony and VIZIO are set to follow suit. As the release notes, it means that with 2020, the Apple TV app will be available across a wide range of platforms including Apple's own lineup, Samsung TVs, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices. It has over 30 channels with direct subscription access, as well as access to iTunes' library of moves and TV and of course, all of your purchased iTunes content.
