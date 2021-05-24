The Apple TV app has been available on Xbox Series S and Series X consoles for a while now but it's about to gain a new feature – support for Dolby Vision.

Microsoft announced the news today, saying that the feature will come "this week" although there was no hard date for when the super duper Dolby Vision hotness will kick in.

Step into the story with Dolby Vision – enabled on the Apple TV app. You'll be able to watch some of your favorite Apple TV+ shows, such as "Ted Lasso," "Mythic Quest," "For All Mankind," "See," and "The Mosquito Coast"in Dolby Vision on your Xbox Series X|S consoles. Combined with the immersive audio of Dolby Atmos, you'll be able to see and hear what you've been missing for a premium experience like no other. Unlock a remarkable entertainment experience with the ultra-vivid picture of Dolby Vision. Feast your eyes on a wider spectrum of colors with highlights that are up to 40 times brighter and blacks that are 10 times darker than a standard picture.

Gamers will need to make sure that their console is set up correctly if they want to enjoy Dolby Vision streaming, though. Don't worry, though. Microsoft has your back.

To start experiencing it with a Dolby Vision compatible TV, you need to have "Allow Dolby Vision" enabled and checked in Settings > General > TV & display options > Video Modes on your console. You can also confirm if content is available in Dolby Vision by looking for the Dolby Vision logo at the bottom of the Movie / Show's description page in the Apple TV app or during playback by pressing the B button on your controller.

The Apple TV app gives gamers access to their iTunes movies and TV shows, not to mention Apple Channels and all the Apple TV+ content they could ever want to see.

Don't have an Xbox? You can always take advantage of our list of the best Apple TV deals and bag yourself a new box instead.