Apple TV+ baseball content goes live ahead of inaugural weekend

A vast array of Apple TV+ baseball content has gone live overnight ahead of the inaugural showing of Friday Night Baseball on the streaming service this weekend.

As noted by CJ Gaspari on Twitter, Apple has added the listings for all of its Friday Night Baseball games set to air over the next 12 weeks. Starting with the Mets at Nationals and Astros at Angels on April 8.

Alongside its live showings, Apple promised a heap of on-demand content as well as linear programming which appears to have gone live also.

Gaspari says that Apple has added hundreds or may thousands of hours of historical content. A Relive MLB History section includes This Week in Baseball, World Series Film, Great Games, Epic Moments, 100 year looks at Wrigley Field and Fenway Park, MLB Countdown, and more.

Alongside the streaming content, Gaspari says that 'All MLB, all Day' is now live, similar to Apple Music TV. Apple has also added tie-ins with Apple Music content, News coverage, and even Books. The former includes "a roster of classic songs across genres that celebrate the game" to get fans hyped for the new season.

Early indications seem to suggest that most of the on-demand content is not available outside of the U.S.. In the UK, for example, listings for the games are visible, as are the curated Music and Books content, but there is no way to access the aforementioned on-demand content.

Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV+ will see its opening pitch with the Mets at Nationals this Friday.