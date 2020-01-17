It's set to premiere April 17 on the tech giant's streaming platform, five days before the 50th anniversary of the first Earth Day celebration.

The three-time Oscar winner will star with Chris O'Dowd (Sundance's State of the Union), Ruth Negga (Preacher) and Jacob Tremblay (Doctor Sleep) in Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth. The 36-minute film is based on Oliver Jeffers' best-selling 2017 children's book.

Meryl Streep will lend her voice to Apple TV+ in an animated short film celebrating Earth Day.

The story follows a "precocious" 7-year-old boy who learns about the wonders of his planet from his parents and the Museum of Everything.

It is to be created by independent animation house Studio AKA, directed by Philip Hunt, who co-wrote the project with Luke Matheny.

As mentioned, the film will be released on April 17. In celebration of Earth Day, Apple's employees often don green t-shirts for a few weeks, and last year there was also an Apple Watch challenge!