What you need to know
- Apple is to celebrate Earth Day 2020 with a short animated film on Apple TV+.
- It will star Meryl Streep, Chris O'Dowd, and Ruth Negga.
- It's based on the best-selling children's book 'Here We Are'.
Apple will celebrate Earth Day 2020 with a short animated film on Apple TV+, starring Meryl Streep.
According to The Hollywood Reporter:
Meryl Streep will lend her voice to Apple TV+ in an animated short film celebrating Earth Day.
The three-time Oscar winner will star with Chris O'Dowd (Sundance's State of the Union), Ruth Negga (Preacher) and Jacob Tremblay (Doctor Sleep) in Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth. The 36-minute film is based on Oliver Jeffers' best-selling 2017 children's book.
It's set to premiere April 17 on the tech giant's streaming platform, five days before the 50th anniversary of the first Earth Day celebration.
The story follows a "precocious" 7-year-old boy who learns about the wonders of his planet from his parents and the Museum of Everything.
It is to be created by independent animation house Studio AKA, directed by Philip Hunt, who co-wrote the project with Luke Matheny.
As mentioned, the film will be released on April 17. In celebration of Earth Day, Apple's employees often don green t-shirts for a few weeks, and last year there was also an Apple Watch challenge!
Celebrate Earth Day with Apple
Apple TV+
Apple's Earth Day film will be released on April 17!
Subscribe, or enjoy a year's free viewing if you bought an iPhone, iPod, iPad Mac or Apple TV after September 10, 2019.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Tracker maker Tile will testify against Apple in today's antitrust hearing
The relationship between Tile and Apple has turned sour. And now the tracker maker is going to testify in today's antitrust hearing.
The EU wants to mandate USB-C ports on smartphones
The EU wants portable device manufacturers to adopt a common charging standard. Previously, the bloc had adopted a position of encouragement, but that policy did not lead to the desired results.
Facebook abandons plan to sell ads in WhatsApp
Facebook has reportedly abandoned plans to sell ads inside WhatsApp, plans that resulted in co-founder Jan Koum leaving the group in 2018.
Juice up your iPhone and AirPods 2 together with one charging stand
Skip the tangle of cords on your nightstand and charge your iPhone and AirPods with a single elegant stand.