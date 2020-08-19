What you need to know
- Apple TV+ comedy "On the Rocks" has its first trailer.
- The show is written and directed by Sofia Coppola.
- It also stars Rashida Jones and Bill Murray.
Apple TV+ show "On the Rocks" has its first trailer up on YouTube and, at first blush, it looks like it could be another winner for the streaming service.
Featuring Rashida Jones and Bill Murray, the show is also written and directed by Sofia Coppola. That's enough for me to know that I'm going to be all over this thing, but for everyone else, here's the trailer.
A young New York mother faced with sudden doubts about her marriage teams up with her larger-than-life playboy father to tail her husband. What follows is a sparkling comic adventure across the city – drawing father and daughter closer together despite one detour after another. Acclaimed filmmaker Sofia Coppola brings a light touch to this blend of an exuberant love letter to New York, a generation-clash comedy about how we see relationships differently from our parents, and a funny celebration of the complications that bind modern families even as they tie us in crazy knots.
That looks pretty great, doesn't it? You can check "On the Rocks" out when it lands on Apple TV+ this October. I'll be there. Will you?
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Review: Taste new teas for a dollar with Dollar Tea Club Subscription Box
Subscription boxes can be a fun, though pricey, way to try new things. Enter Dollar Tea Club: they offer a variety of subscription boxes starting at just a buck.
Apple enlists lawyers from Samsung case to defend against Epic Games
Apple has enlisted the help of the lawyers from its second case against Samsung and dispute with Qualcomm as counsel in its legal fight with Epic Games. A judge has extended the amount of time Apple has to respond to a recent Epic motion.
Apple and Google's contact tracing tech is coming to another U.S. state
Pennsylvania has announced that it plans to launch a contact tracing app using Apple and Google's technology in September.
Hey Siri, make it rain with these HomeKit sprinkler controllers
HomeKit sprinkler controllers make it easy to keep up with your watering needs thanks to automations, scenes, and of course Siri. Take your watering game to the next level with the best HomeKit options around.