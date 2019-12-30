We already know that Apple could be forced to install Russian apps on iPhones following the passing of new Russian law, but things could get even worse. If Apple TV+ gets too popular it could be banned in the country altogether.

According to The Hollywood Reporter (via Cult of Mac) Russia's laws won't allow any foreign streaming service to have a market share higher than 50%. The law is supposed to help protect Russian businesses.

But Russian firm tvzavr doesn't seem too concerned by the arrival of Apple TV+.