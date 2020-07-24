A new report says the success of Apple TV+'s WWII offering Greyhound starring Tom Hanks could signal a new direction for the platform.

As reported by Fast Company:

According to sources familiar with Apple's thinking, the success of Hanks's World War II drama Greyhound (which he both wrote and starred in) has catalyzed Apple's ambitions in feature films, which are now being amped up to (almost) Netflix-like levels.

One source says that Apple is "discussing plans to release a dozen new movies a year on Apple TV+." Releasing one film a month, two or four of the films would be "blockbuster" titles like Greyhound or the upcoming Emancipation starring Will Smith. Another source told the outlet that "Apple is telling Hollywood that it's now in the market for more tentpole-like feature films." As the report notes, this would be a big shift for Apple TV+:

This would be a dramatic pivot for Apple. When the company launched Apple TV Plus to much fanfare and hullabaloo last November, movies were something of an afterthought—unlike its TV strategy, which was crystal clear. Apple made no bones about the fact that it was interested in prestige programming in the form of glossy series along the lines of The Morning Show, populated by A-list stars such as Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Steven Spielberg, and Oprah Winfrey.

Greyhound reportedly set an opening weekend record for an Apple TV+ show, and if this report is correct, Apple may be looking to capitalize on its success by bringing more big-name movies to the platform in the future.

Would you like to see more high profile movies on Apple TV+? Or do you think TV shows are the way forward? Let us know in the comments!