What you need to know
Apple is set to hold its next event in under a week where it is expected to unveil new iPhones along with possible upgrades to the Apple Watch, iPad and MacBook. That list could also include the Apple TV.
According to Twitter user "never_released," a refreshed Apple TV is on the way. Codenamed "AppleTV11,1" (also known as J305AP), it will be a new generation that will see a spec bump with the A12 Bionic chip. The current Apple TV boasts an A10X Fusion chip.
AppleTV11,1 is J305AP. https://t.co/jjCkhADmJh— Longhorn (@never_released) September 4, 2019
This Twitter account has a good track record of sharing information about Apple products, in particular their internal codenames. Additionally, MacRumors confirms the modifier "AppleTV11,1" and codename J305 are found in an internal build of iOS 13.
Beyond the leaked codenames, Apple does refresh the Apple TV every couple of years to keep it up to date. A couple of years ago, that refresh came in the form of a 4K version. A new spec bump will pair quite nicely with the upcoming release of Apple Arcade.
Luckily we won't have to wait too long to confirm the report. Apple's September 10 event is only a few days away.