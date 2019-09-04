Apple is set to hold its next event in under a week where it is expected to unveil new iPhones along with possible upgrades to the Apple Watch, iPad and MacBook. That list could also include the Apple TV.

According to Twitter user "never_released," a refreshed Apple TV is on the way. Codenamed "AppleTV11,1" (also known as J305AP), it will be a new generation that will see a spec bump with the A12 Bionic chip. The current Apple TV boasts an A10X Fusion chip.