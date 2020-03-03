There are a lot of video streaming services on the market with others expected to launch in 2020. Though it's not the largest or most publicized, Apple TV+ could eventually have the most lasting impact among the growing list of web-based content providers. The reason? Apple TV+, which launched in November, is focused exclusively on developing and airing original content, while everyone else hopes to lure subscribers largely by offering older titles. In the long-run, this difference could prove significant, especially as users grow tired of paying multiple susbscriptions for home entertainment.

