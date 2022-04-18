What you need to know
- Apple has released the official trailer for "Make or Break."
- The surfing documentary series is set to debut on Apple TV+ on Friday, April 29.
- It follows the stories of the world's best surfers as they compete for a championship title.
A new documentary series is coming to Apple TV+ next week.
Today, the company released the official trailer for "Make or Break," a new documentary series that follows the story of a group of surfers as they compete for the championship. You can check out the new trailer below:
From pure elation to devastating heartbreak, follow the world's best surfers as they fight for the championship title. Make or Break premieres April 29 on Apple TV+
The series follows surfing stars Kelly Slater, Stephanie Gilmore, Gabriel Medina, Tyler Wright, Italo Ferreira, Tatiana Weston-Webb, and more.
"Make or Break" offers behind-the-scenes access and intimate deep dive into the aspirations, challenges, accomplishments and personal lives of the surfers who compete to remain on the elite 2021 Men's and Women's WSL CT, and takes viewers on a journey to stunning surfing locations across the globe. The series follows the 2021 competition, navigating as the league responds to the global pandemic, while exploring the dynamic surfing culture along with timely issues, including diversity, mental health and the physical impact of the sport.
The docuseries is produced for Apple by Box to Box Films, in partnership with the WSL. Executive producers are Oscar and BAFTA winner James Gay-Rees ("Exit Through the Gift Shop," "Amy"), BAFTA nominee Paul Martin ("Formula 1: Drive to Survive"), and WSL CEO Erik Logan and Ryan Holcomb.
"Make or Break" will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, April 29. If you want to enjoy the new series in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.
