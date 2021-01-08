What you need to know
- The first trailer for Losing Alice is now available and it's worth the watch.
Apple TV+ today shared a new trailer for the hotly anticipated Losing Alice, an eight-episode show that "takes the viewer on a hair-raising, heart-stopping cinematic journey through the conscious and subconscious of its protagonist's mind."
The first three episodes of Losing Alice will air on Apple TV+ on Friday, January 22 with the remaining episodes released every Friday until the season has been fulfilled.
"Losing Alice" is created, written and directed by Sigal Avin, who also serves as executive producer alongside Yoni Paran, Nadav Palti and Tami Mozes Borovitz. The series will be available to stream globally for the first time ever on Apple TV+ in a new co-production deal with Israel's Dori Media productions in association with HOT, and stars Ayelet Zurer, Lihi Kornowski, Gal Toren, Yossi Marshak, Shai Avivi and Chelli Goldenberg.
"Losing Alice" is Apple TV+'s latest must-watch drama that takes the viewer on a hair-raising, heart-stopping cinematic journey through the conscious and subconscious of its protagonist's mind. The Israeli-produced drama follows Alice (Ayelet Zurer), a 48-year-old female film director, who feels irrelevant since taking a step back to raise a family, while her husband, David (Gal Toren) is in the prime of his flourishing acting career. After a brief encounter on the train, Alice becomes obsessed with a young screenwriter femme fatale, Sophie (Lihi Kornowski) and her haunting film that David is set to star in. When Alice is asked to direct the project, she enters into an unconventional love triangle, eventually surrendering her moral integrity in order to achieve power, relevance and success.
The show will be available to all Apple TV+ subscribers as well as those who are subscribed to the Apple One bundle.
