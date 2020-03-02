As Apple continues to expand its lineup of original series for Apple TV+, one of its major executives has decided to leave for a new opportunity elsewhere.

Reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Michelle Mendelovitz, one of the executives of Apple TV+, is moving on from the company to lead drama development efforts at 20th Century Fox. Mendelovitz

Mendelovitz will be taking up her role new role of Senior Vice President of Drama Development at Disney Television Studios and repor to the Executive Vice President of Comedy and Drama Development, Jennifer Gwartz.

During her time at Apple, in which she served a two-year term, Mendelovitz worked on some of the company's original series "For All Mankind", "Servant", and "Visible: Out on Television", among others. Before that, she had held positions at CBS and Sony.

Carolyn Cassidy, President of Creative Affairs at 20th Century Fox, says that Mendelovitz's professional and personal background led the company to bring her on.

"Michelle's the rare executive whose experience spans network, studio, and streamer, and she comes with an expertise and deep relationships in the community which will help us as we set out to supply distinctive dramas to all platforms ... She also has a really interesting story personally which informs her creative taste. She has lived both inside and outside the U.S. and talks about how as the daughter of immigrants she wants to bridge cultures and bring fresh voices to television. That is literally one of the guiding principles of 20th and was music to our ears."

Mendelovitz herself did not say anything about leaving Apple but did express her excitement about joining her new company.