What you need to know
- There are 11 new Apple TV wallpapers to enjoy.
- They're all shot underwater.
- They all look as amazing as the last batch.
Apple has added 11 new underwater screensavers for Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K users to enjoy. Anyone who is using the Aerial screensaver will automatically see them added to their rotation.
We don't know exactly when these new screensavers were added but 9to5Mac spotted them this week. There also appear to be HD and 4K versions of the screensavers so you can enjoy them in the very best quality depending on the hardware you have at your disposal.
The new arrivals mean there are now more than 80 screensavers for Apple TVs to choose from when twiddling their thumbs. The new arrivals are:
- Alaskan Jellies (2)
- Tahiti Waves (2)
- California Dolphins
- California Kelp Forest
- Costa Rica Dolphins
- Cownose Rays
- Gray Reef Sharks
- Humpback Whale
- Red Sea Coral
Be sure to make use of the Aerial screensaver to enjoy the new hotness. Once you have, swipe left or right on the Siri remote to switch between different screensavers once they're displayed on-screen.
Using these new screensavers could be the best decision you make today!
