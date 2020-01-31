Apple has added 11 new underwater screensavers for Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K users to enjoy. Anyone who is using the Aerial screensaver will automatically see them added to their rotation.

We don't know exactly when these new screensavers were added but 9to5Mac spotted them this week. There also appear to be HD and 4K versions of the screensavers so you can enjoy them in the very best quality depending on the hardware you have at your disposal.

The new arrivals mean there are now more than 80 screensavers for Apple TVs to choose from when twiddling their thumbs. The new arrivals are:

Alaskan Jellies (2)

Tahiti Waves (2)

California Dolphins

California Kelp Forest

Costa Rica Dolphins

Cownose Rays

Gray Reef Sharks

Humpback Whale

Red Sea Coral

Be sure to make use of the Aerial screensaver to enjoy the new hotness. Once you have, swipe left or right on the Siri remote to switch between different screensavers once they're displayed on-screen.

Using these new screensavers could be the best decision you make today!

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.