Apple TV gains a new Up Next queue with the first tvOS 15.4 beta

Apple's first tvOS 15.4 beta adds support for a new Up Next queue on Apple TV devices. The beta, which is now in the hands of developers, also has one or two smaller changes that have already been noticed by eagle-eyed testers.

The new Up Next queue gives people a way to flick through different content in a new and interesting way and is accessed via a swipe up from the bottom of the screen using the Siri Remote. Tapping the remove while a new piece of content is selected will immediately begin playback.

We need to talk about the latest tvOS 15.4 Developer Beta 1 starting with the newly improved Video Player with in-built Up Next queue 🤯 but there's more... pic.twitter.com/7z0io09ykF — Sigmund Judge (@sigjudge) January 27, 2022

Other changes include a slight change to the volume interface as well as a revamped Spatial audio control. Apple has also improved the way Apple TV devices handle being connected to captive Wi-Fi networks — at hotels or offices, for example. Before, connecting Apple TV devices to networks that required additional authentication methods beyond a simple password was not supported.

While this initial beta release is being tested by developers we don't yet know when it will be made available to everyone. It's also possible that some features will come and go before the final tvOS 15.4 release, too.

Apple also released iOS 15, iPadOS 15.4, and macOS Monterey 12.3 available to developers alongside tvOS 15.4.