Apple TV+ is getting a slew of new content for kids and families, starting with a new show from Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

Variety reports:

Apple TV Plus announced its fall lineup of series for kids and families, kicking off with Joseph Gordon-Levitt's animated series "Wolfboy and the Everything Factory," premiering on Sept. 24, and also including "Get Rolling With Otis," which launches Oct. 8 and "Puppy Place" on Oct. 15.

Wolfbody and the Everything Factory is described as a 10-episode animated epic "that follows oddball dreamer Wolfboy (voiced by Kassian Akhtar) as he discovers a strange realm at the center of the Earth, where fantastical beings called Sprytes create things for the natural world above."

Get Rolling with Otis follows the adventures of a friendly tractor, and is based on books by the same name.

Apple continues to invest in original content for its streaming platform, recently releasing a new 9/11 documentary called '9/11: Inside the President's War Room. From that report: