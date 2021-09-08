What you need to know
- Apple TV+ is getting new family shows.
- Wolfboy and the Everything Factory is a new show from Joseph Gordon-Levitt.
- The company has also announced Get Rolling with Otis and Puppy Place.
Apple TV+ is getting a slew of new content for kids and families, starting with a new show from Joseph Gordon-Levitt.
Variety reports:
Apple TV Plus announced its fall lineup of series for kids and families, kicking off with Joseph Gordon-Levitt's animated series "Wolfboy and the Everything Factory," premiering on Sept. 24, and also including "Get Rolling With Otis," which launches Oct. 8 and "Puppy Place" on Oct. 15.
Wolfbody and the Everything Factory is described as a 10-episode animated epic "that follows oddball dreamer Wolfboy (voiced by Kassian Akhtar) as he discovers a strange realm at the center of the Earth, where fantastical beings called Sprytes create things for the natural world above."
Get Rolling with Otis follows the adventures of a friendly tractor, and is based on books by the same name.
Apple continues to invest in original content for its streaming platform, recently releasing a new 9/11 documentary called '9/11: Inside the President's War Room. From that report:
A brand new 9/11 documentary is now available on Apple TV+, featuring unseen images and exclusive testimony from President George W. Bush, and more.
The new doc will air on Apple TV+ worldwide, apart from the UK. That's because the program was created by Apple with the BBC, which is showing it on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Narrated by Jeff Daniels, it follows the 12 hours following the 9/11 attacks inside the Oval Office, it also features never-before-heard testimony from President George W. Bush, as well as VP Dick Cheney and Condoleezza Rice, as well as 200 unseen images.
