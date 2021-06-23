Apple recently announced that not one, but two of its shows have picked up Critics Choice Awards. The Oprah Conversation and 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything both picked up dubs, but they're far from the only ones.

The hugely popular Ted Lasso picked up a Peabody Award just yesterday while Wolfwalkers picked up five Annie Awards in April. The list goes on and on, and these are just some of the winners.

Ghostwriter and Helpsters picked up six Daytime Emmy nominations between them. The Morning Show has been in the running for, and won a ton of, its own awards as well.

And we're 18 months in. Some people are still in the middle of free Apple TV+ trials here. And they're watching content that's winning awards seemingly on the daily. With the second season of Ted Lasso still to come, who would bet against there being more wins in the cards.

There's new content as well. We learned today that Isaac Asimov's Foundation will premiere on September 24. The Problem With Jon Stewart is rumored for an arrival in the same month.