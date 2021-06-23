Apple recently announced that not one, but two of its shows have picked up Critics Choice Awards. The Oprah Conversation and 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything both picked up dubs, but they're far from the only ones.
The hugely popular Ted Lasso picked up a Peabody Award just yesterday while Wolfwalkers picked up five Annie Awards in April. The list goes on and on, and these are just some of the winners.
Ghostwriter and Helpsters picked up six Daytime Emmy nominations between them. The Morning Show has been in the running for, and won a ton of, its own awards as well.
And we're 18 months in. Some people are still in the middle of free Apple TV+ trials here. And they're watching content that's winning awards seemingly on the daily. With the second season of Ted Lasso still to come, who would bet against there being more wins in the cards.
There's new content as well. We learned today that Isaac Asimov's Foundation will premiere on September 24. The Problem With Jon Stewart is rumored for an arrival in the same month.
Here's how Apple describes Apple TV+ as of June 23, 2021.
Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have been honored with 112 wins and 389 awards nominations.
It's difficult to argue with any of that. The all-original aspect was something that was touted as a possible reason for failure in 2019 and some still complain about it to this day. Ultimately, it's that original content that is going to make Apple TV+ a must-have for people who love TV shows, movies, and documentaries. I can't imagine anyone at Apple being anything other than overjoyed with the success its shows are enjoying right now.
And to think, there's so much more still to come! Wouldn't it make sense to watch it on a great TV? These are the best TVs we've come across during our online travels.
