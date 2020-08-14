Apple TV+ has landed a new spy film starring Idris Elba.

Reported by Variety, Elba will both star and produce the film. The movie does not have a title yet but is being described as a "spy movie with romance" and will be set somewhere in Africa. The script is written by Travon Free, best known for his work on "The Daily Show."

The new project marks another return to the spy genre for Kinberg, who wrote "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" and has the upcoming spy thriller "355" starring Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong'o, Penelope Cruz, Diane Kruger and Fan Bin Bing set for release by Universal in Jan 2021. He's also producing "Death on the Nile," the mystery thriller from Kenneth Branagh.

Last month it was reported that Idris Elba's production company, Green Door Pictures, signed a first-look film and television deal with Apple. Under the deal, Elba would produce new original series and films for the streaming service, and it appears that a spy romance will be one of the first to come out of that partnership. The star is also involved with a number of other projects to hit movie theaters and Netflix in the near future.

Next up for Elba is "Concrete Cowboy," in which the SAG and Golden Globe award-winning actor stars and also produced. Directed by Ricky Staub, "Concrete Cowboy" is set to premiere next month at the Toronto International Film Festival. Elba also stars in "The Suicide Squad," out in summer 2021, and is set to begin production on Netflix's "The Harder They Fall" imminently.

It has not been announced when the new spy film starring Elba will premiere on Apple TV+.