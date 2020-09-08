What you need to know
- Apple TV+ shared a trailer for "Wolfwalkers".
- The animated movie will air before the end of the year.
- It's looking pretty good.
Apple TV+ today shared a trailer for its upcoming animated movie, "Wolfwalkers." There's no specific release date for it as yet, but we do know that it will arrive before the end of 2020.
The trailer gives us our first look at the movie that's written by Will Collins. It's directed by Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart while Honor Kneafsey, Eva Whittaker, and Sean Bean starring.
In a time of superstition and magic, a young apprentice hunter, Robyn Goodfellowe, journeys to Ireland with her father to wipe out the last wolf pack. While exploring the forbidden lands outside the city walls, Robyn befriends a free-spirited girl, Mebh, a member of a mysterious tribe rumored to have the ability to transform into wolves by night. As they search for Mebh's missing mother, Robyn uncovers a secret that draws her further into the enchanted world of the Wolfwalkers and risks turning into the very thing her father is tasked to destroy.
The movie will be another piece of Apple TV+ content aimed at children and families, adding to an impressive list that includes 'Central Park," "Amazing Stories," "Here We Are," and more. All of the content is available to Apple TV+ subscribers for $4.99 per month.
