Apple's head of current scripted programming and unscripted content at Apple TV+ has reportedly left his role, returning to production at his company Half Full Productions amidst an executive reshuffle.

Kim Rozenfeld is leaving as head of current scripted programming and docu/unscripted content. He will return to his producing roots with a first-look deal at Apple for his company Half Full Productions.

Following the November 1 launch of Apple TV+, the streamer is realigning its executive ranks under toppers Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht, combining development and current into a single-executive structure.

According to the report, Apple TV+ head of scripted development Matt Cherniss will now oversee current scripted series. Molly Thompson, Apple TV+ head of documentaries, will continue in her role.

Alongside Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht, Rozenfeld was hired back in 2017, having previously worked as head of current programming for Sony alongside Van Amburg and Erlicht.

There are no further circumstances offered as to why Rozenfeld may have left his role. Whilst it is reported that his company has a first-look deal with Apple regarding production, it is unclear whether or not the move was pre-planned or is a response to more recent developments.

Apple TV+ has reportedly performed well in its opening week, drawing millions of users. Reports have also confirmed that Apple has ordered second seasons for four of its flagship shows, See, For All Mankind, The Morning Show and Dickinson.