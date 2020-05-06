Apple has hired Alison Kirkham to join its Apple TV+ operation, in its first major hire for the service since 2018.

As reported by Variety:

BBC factual controller Alison Kirkham is set to join streaming platform Apple TV Plus. Kirkham will join Apple TV Plus this summer, reporting into creative director for Europe Jay Hunt. Based in London, the executive will have responsibility in Europe for unscripted original series and films. Kirkham is the first major hire for Apple's U.K. team since film producer Joe Oppenheimer joined the tech giant in 2018.

As mentioned, Kirkham will be based in London, and oversee unscripted original series and films in Europe. Alison joined the BBC in 2005, before becoming controller of factual commissioning in 2015. Whilst in that post, she helped commission BBC's smash-hit documentary series Planet Earth II, as well as Blue Planet II, both narrated by Sir David Attenborough. On her departure from the BBC, Charlotte Moore, the BBC's director of content said:

"I would like to thank Alison for leading factual during a period of such impressive creative success…She will be missed by us all and I hope you will join me in wishing her the very best in her new role."

There is no indication at this stage as to whether Kirkham's joining Apple TV+ could signal Apple is looking towards more documentary content on its streaming platform.