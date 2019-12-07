Apple's newest streaming service for original TV shows and movies, Apple TV+, is a little late to the video streaming game. With other huge companies like Netflix, HBO, and Hulu having fantastic apps to navigate and play their content, Apple took its own approach. Rather than a dedicated app for Apple TV+, Apple has rolled it all into the TV app, which not only shows Apple TV+ content, it also shows you content from other streaming platforms. This all-in-one design philosophy is pretty well executed, but it doesn't come without its problems.

Exclusive content Apple TV+ 100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee. With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group. $5 per month at Apple

Amazon's 12 Days of Deals is here with big discounts for all The TV app shows you (almost everything) When Apple first rolled out the newly improved TV app it had a vision of being a one-stop-shop for all the content you watch on your Apple TV, the premise sounded great. All your streaming content would be in one place, and you could easily watch one show on Amazon Prime, another show on HBO, and so on and so forth. In reality, though, the TV app only really became a hub to showcase all the shows you're watching, and to show you plenty of shows you could be watching, while still needing to launch the individual apps anyways. The TV app is awesome at finding something to watch; however, Apple TV+ content can occasionally get lost in the shuffle. Apple TV+ content may be hard to find Apple TV+ doesn't have its own app, it's all rolled into the TV app, meaning depending on how much content you have in the TV app, it can be a little more difficult to find Apple TV+ content. If you use the TV app a lot and have a lot of content, your Up Next section my be clogged up with a bunch of shows, which can make finding The Morning Show or Servant a little hard. The good news, if you scroll down in the TV app, you should see a section that's called Discover TV+, and when you click or tap on it, it will take you to a page that shows you all the Apple TV+ content.